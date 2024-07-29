ATB Capital Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$7.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

