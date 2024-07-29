Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlas Stock Down 0.0 %

Atlas stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $25.00. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

