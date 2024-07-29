AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $10.90 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

AUDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

