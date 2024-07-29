Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Austal Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

