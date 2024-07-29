AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 456.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

AZO stock traded down $35.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,054.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,781. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,877.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,911.71. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

