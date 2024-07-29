Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,346,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,975 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,001.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 593,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

