B. Riley Increases Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $146.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $105.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

