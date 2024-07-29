Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 54723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

