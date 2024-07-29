Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $50.00 at TD Cowen

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BKR opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

