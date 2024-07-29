Bamco Inc. NY Buys 8,875 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of BioNTech worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 265,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

