Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Welltower worth $63,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

