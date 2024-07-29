Bamco Inc. NY Has $28.73 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum China were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,196. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

