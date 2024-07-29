Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,722 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 54,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.70. 350,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

