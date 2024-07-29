Bamco Inc. NY Has $37.43 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.71% of Varonis Systems worth $37,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

