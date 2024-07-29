Bamco Inc. NY Has $44.97 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $44,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.83. 539,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $252.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

