Bamco Inc. NY Has $55.12 Million Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,966,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,623 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Afya were worth $55,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of AFYA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $18.05. 125,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

