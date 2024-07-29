Bamco Inc. NY Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. The company has a market cap of $574.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

