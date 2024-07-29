Bamco Inc. NY Invests $2.90 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GDS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $17,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GDS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $13,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 305,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

