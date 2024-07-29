Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,592,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 42,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.