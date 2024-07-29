Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 4,533 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 3,001,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,639. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

