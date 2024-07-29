Bamco Inc. NY Sells 250,000 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.76% of Couchbase worth $49,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Couchbase by 918.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,504,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,153 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BASE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. 421,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

