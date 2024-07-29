Bamco Inc. NY Sells 8,743 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.43% of Wix.com worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.31.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 368,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

