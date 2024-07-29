Banco Bradesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 1,089 put options.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.9 %

BBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 4,410,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

