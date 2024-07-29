Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 343.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 11.6 %

BNDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

