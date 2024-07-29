Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 474,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 343.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 11.6 %
BNDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
About Banco de Sabadell
