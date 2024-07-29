Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $2.96 during midday trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

