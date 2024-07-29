Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $2.96 during midday trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
