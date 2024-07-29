Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,685,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,775,272 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

