Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Price Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 256.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

