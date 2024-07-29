BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.17

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 6176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

