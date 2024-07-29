Barclays Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,673,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134,433. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

