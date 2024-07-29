Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
BCNAF stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Barco has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
Barco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.