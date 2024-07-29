Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,332.0 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
