Bellevue Group AG Buys Shares of 142,213 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
TEVA traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 4,285,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.69.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
