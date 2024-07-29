Bellevue Group AG Has $1.27 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,775 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.11% of Outset Medical worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 508.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 514,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 429,851 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 395,264 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

In other news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,370 shares of company stock valued at $220,830. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 144,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,009. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

