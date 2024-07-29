Bellevue Group AG Has $117.37 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 380,319 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 4.24% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $117,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,977,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. 1,052,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.