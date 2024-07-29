Bellevue Group AG Has $336,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 455,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.