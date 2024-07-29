Bellevue Group AG Purchases 13,394 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,980,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,863. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.