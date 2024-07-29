Bellevue Group AG Sells 20,786 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 7.55% of CareDx worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CareDx by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 610,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 1,198,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $990.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

