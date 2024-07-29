Bellevue Group AG Sells 3,190 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $17,285,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $7.92 on Monday, hitting $205.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

