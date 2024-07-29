Bellevue Group AG Takes $145,000 Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

IDYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

