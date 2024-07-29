Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.
Bellway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $32.51 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Bellway has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $32.51.
Bellway Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.