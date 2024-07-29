Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

