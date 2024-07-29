Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance
BGFV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,520. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $9.62.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
