BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.52. 2,782,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,306. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

