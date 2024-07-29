Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE BDT opened at C$25.90 on Monday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.90.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

