Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
TSE BDT opened at C$25.90 on Monday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
