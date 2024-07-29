Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 11.5% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.73 billion and $607.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $442.05 or 0.00660428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,967.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00076330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,739,716 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

