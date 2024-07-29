Bitcoin Price Hits $67,200.37 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $67,200.37 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,326.07 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00662115 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00045953 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00079895 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,733,003 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.