BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $868.93 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000089 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $15,244,909.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

