BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.65

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 365486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
