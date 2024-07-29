BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.65

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 365486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

