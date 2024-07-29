Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 759,116 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 253,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,109 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,740,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXSL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. 208,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,451. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

