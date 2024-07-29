BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from BMO Covered Call Energy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF stock traded down 0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting 30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 29.76. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 1-year low of 27.41 and a 1-year high of 32.18.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.